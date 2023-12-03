https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/who-will-capitalize-on-low-lithium-prices-1115352546.html

Who Will Capitalize on Low Lithium Prices?

Who Will Capitalize on Low Lithium Prices?

The situation with booming lithium market may soon change significantly, Thomas W. Pauken II, geopolitical commentator and consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs, told Sputnik.

2023-12-03T09:52+0000

2023-12-03T09:52+0000

2023-12-03T10:18+0000

economy

us

china

lithium

prices

investment

markets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106816226_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_76bd065e87c3dec51d64a5f38fb66319.jpg

In 2024, average prices for battery grade lithium carbonate in China - the world's top consumer and largest producer of the metal - are expected to fall by more than 30% from current levels. Since November 2022, these prices have fallen from $84,500 per metric ton to $18,630 per metric ton, a decline of 77%.The developments come as General Motors, Honda, LG Energy Solution and other automakers and battery manufacturers put plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) production on hold as rising interest rates hamper demand.He stated that the buyers “would be the EV battery-makers, so this comes to an advantage, especially of the Chinese EV battery makers.”According to him, "if lithium prices go down [further], this would obviously be a big win for China."Commenting on Elon Musk’s recent claims that lithium refining is a "license to print money," the analyst noted that being a billionaire ''doesn't make you an investment genius.''He also touched on a possible scenario in which former US President Donald Trump is re-elected next year, which is sure to lead to lower lithium prices."I think what's going on, is that the traders are making judgment calls based on future actions. Peak prices hit last year, and now they're just going down," the analyst concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/electric-vehicle-makers-find-respite-in-falling-lithium-costs-1115284484.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/lack-of-mining-capacity-threatens-to-upend-global-lithium-race-1108482636.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

booming lithium market, low lithium prices, ilon musk's remarks on lithium prices, largest producer of lithium