https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/bulgarian-president-vetoes-transfer-of-decommissioned-armored-vehicles-to-ukraine-1115368417.html
Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine
Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to the parliament for further discussion the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the free transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the president's office.
2023-12-04T09:47+0000
2023-12-04T09:47+0000
2023-12-04T09:47+0000
world
bulgaria
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
rumen radev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228662_0:0:2536:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b3fa983be1cd2fd5530cce2ce1b971.jpg
Last month, the parliament ratified the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the free provision of a batch of old armored personnel carriers to Kiev. "The justification for the veto notes that the lawmakers were not sufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation, which deprives them of the opportunity to objectively assess whether the equipment provided is no longer necessary," the office said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/ukraine-faces-50-billion-euro-underfunding-risk--report-1115366279.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228662_0:0:2536:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_5146c0f4e43e360fe227eae79cf2a769.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, bulgarian decommissioned vehicles, ukraine decommissioned
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, bulgarian decommissioned vehicles, ukraine decommissioned
Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to the parliament for further discussion the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the free transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the president's office.
Last month, the parliament ratified the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the free provision of a batch of old armored personnel carriers to Kiev.
"The justification for the veto notes that the lawmakers were not sufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation, which deprives them of the opportunity to objectively assess whether the equipment provided is no longer necessary," the office said in a statement.