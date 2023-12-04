International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/bulgarian-president-vetoes-transfer-of-decommissioned-armored-vehicles-to-ukraine-1115368417.html
Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine
Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to the parliament for further discussion the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the free transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the president's office.
2023-12-04T09:47+0000
2023-12-04T09:47+0000
world
bulgaria
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
rumen radev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228662_0:0:2536:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b3fa983be1cd2fd5530cce2ce1b971.jpg
Last month, the parliament ratified the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the free provision of a batch of old armored personnel carriers to Kiev. "The justification for the veto notes that the lawmakers were not sufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation, which deprives them of the opportunity to objectively assess whether the equipment provided is no longer necessary," the office said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/ukraine-faces-50-billion-euro-underfunding-risk--report-1115366279.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228662_0:0:2536:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_5146c0f4e43e360fe227eae79cf2a769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, bulgarian decommissioned vehicles, ukraine decommissioned
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, bulgarian decommissioned vehicles, ukraine decommissioned

Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine

09:47 GMT 04.12.2023
© Flickr / MATEUS_27:24&25Учения войск НАТО
Учения войск НАТО - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
© Flickr / MATEUS_27:24&25
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to the parliament for further discussion the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the free transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the president's office.
Last month, the parliament ratified the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the free provision of a batch of old armored personnel carriers to Kiev.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's reaction - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
World
Ukraine Faces 50 Billion Euro Underfunding Risk – Report
06:01 GMT
"The justification for the veto notes that the lawmakers were not sufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation, which deprives them of the opportunity to objectively assess whether the equipment provided is no longer necessary," the office said in a statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала