Bulgarian President Vetoes Transfer of Decommissioned Armored Vehicles to Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to the parliament for further discussion the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on the free transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the president's office.

Last month, the parliament ratified the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the free provision of a batch of old armored personnel carriers to Kiev. "The justification for the veto notes that the lawmakers were not sufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation, which deprives them of the opportunity to objectively assess whether the equipment provided is no longer necessary," the office said in a statement.

ukraine

