International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/details-and-numbers-what-is-russias-unbeatable-avangard-hypersonic-weapon-1115373323.html
Details and Numbers: What is Russia's Unbeatable Avangard Hypersonic Weapon?
Details and Numbers: What is Russia's Unbeatable Avangard Hypersonic Weapon?
The Avangard (lit. Vanguard) is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that is propelled into the atmosphere by a ballistic missile before detaching from it and heading towards its intended target.
2023-12-04T15:42+0000
2023-12-04T15:42+0000
multimedia
avangard
russia
infographic
military
hypersonic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115372823_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_00d29e2d04f750a4890210e6633e2e33.png
Traveling at Mach 27 speed and performing sharp horizontal and vertical evasive maneuvers, Avangard is capable of bypassing even the most sophisticated enemy missile defenses, effectively making it a deadly weapon that will strike true no matter what.The HGV can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more:
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115372823_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1500db6b176ce0cbb73ad856ce4174e8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian hypersonic weapon, avangard hypersonic missile system, hypersonic missiles, what is avangard missile
russian hypersonic weapon, avangard hypersonic missile system, hypersonic missiles, what is avangard missile

Details and Numbers: What is Russia's Unbeatable Avangard Hypersonic Weapon?

15:42 GMT 04.12.2023
Subscribe
The Avangard (lit. Vanguard) is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that is propelled into the atmosphere by a ballistic missile before detaching from it and heading towards its intended target.
Traveling at Mach 27 speed and performing sharp horizontal and vertical evasive maneuvers, Avangard is capable of bypassing even the most sophisticated enemy missile defenses, effectively making it a deadly weapon that will strike true no matter what.
The HGV can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more:
Avangard desk - Sputnik International
Avangard mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала