Details and Numbers: What is Russia's Unbeatable Avangard Hypersonic Weapon?

The Avangard (lit. Vanguard) is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that is propelled into the atmosphere by a ballistic missile before detaching from it and heading towards its intended target.

Traveling at Mach 27 speed and performing sharp horizontal and vertical evasive maneuvers, Avangard is capable of bypassing even the most sophisticated enemy missile defenses, effectively making it a deadly weapon that will strike true no matter what.The HGV can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more:

