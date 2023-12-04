https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/dutch-prime-minister-embarks-on-3-day-visit-to-us-on-monday-to-discuss-chip-cooperation-1115366413.html
Dutch Prime Minister Embarks on 3-Day Visit to US on Monday to Discuss Chip Cooperation
Dutch Prime Minister Embarks on 3-Day Visit to US on Monday to Discuss Chip Cooperation
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be visiting the United States from December 4-6 on an economic mission to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation and the semiconductor industry.
2023-12-04T05:41+0000
2023-12-04T05:41+0000
2023-12-04T05:41+0000
world
mark rutte
netherlands
belgium
jan jambon
microsoft
stanford university
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8959d568acd77479edc1494b0aeb8663.jpg
The prime minister will be accompanied by Jan Jambon, minister-president of Belgium's Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens and a delegation of Dutch and Flemish companies and scientific institutions specializing in semiconductors. Rutte is expected to visit the cities of Phoenix and San Francisco, with trips to Stanford University, Microsoft and a US air base where Dutch F-35 pilots are being trained.
netherlands
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_264e6a15aeb844d53c145aa61b970687.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netherlands chip cooperation, eu-us row trade, mark rutte, trade eu us
netherlands chip cooperation, eu-us row trade, mark rutte, trade eu us
Dutch Prime Minister Embarks on 3-Day Visit to US on Monday to Discuss Chip Cooperation
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be visiting the United States from December 4-6 on an economic mission to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation and the semiconductor industry.
The prime minister will be accompanied by Jan Jambon, minister-president of Belgium's Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens and a delegation of Dutch and Flemish companies and scientific institutions specializing in semiconductors.
Rutte is expected to visit the cities of Phoenix and San Francisco, with trips to Stanford University, Microsoft and a US air base where Dutch F-35 pilots are being trained.