Dutch Prime Minister Embarks on 3-Day Visit to US on Monday to Discuss Chip Cooperation

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be visiting the United States from December 4-6 on an economic mission to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation and the semiconductor industry.

2023-12-04T05:41+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8959d568acd77479edc1494b0aeb8663.jpg

The prime minister will be accompanied by Jan Jambon, minister-president of Belgium's Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens and a delegation of Dutch and Flemish companies and scientific institutions specializing in semiconductors. Rutte is expected to visit the cities of Phoenix and San Francisco, with trips to Stanford University, Microsoft and a US air base where Dutch F-35 pilots are being trained.

