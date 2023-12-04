International
German Economy Minister Will Not Attend COP28 Due to Budget Crisis – Reports
German Economy Minister Will Not Attend COP28 Due to Budget Crisis – Reports
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will not attend the COP28 in Dubai at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to the budgetary crisis in the country, reported Bild.
Scholz’s request is related to the need to continue negotiations on the draft budget for 2024, which have become more complicated due to the current budgetary crisis, the report added. The Constitutional Court of Germany ruled earlier in the month that the move by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats — known as the "traffic light" coalition — to transfer unused pandemic-era loans to a climate fund would violate the debt brake rule, which is a constitutionally enshrined cap on new government borrowing.As a result, 60 billion euros ($65 billion) were wiped from the government's spending plan for 2024. Last week, the German Finance Ministry said that the government approved the 2023 supplementary budget to fight the budgetary crisis that occurred in the country due to the court's decision to cut 60 billion euros from the spending plan.Germany's climate transformation fund had 211 billion euros earmarked for the development of hydrogen and semiconductor technologies, insulation of buildings in order to save energy, and decarbonization of industry. Berlin planned to spend 58 billion euros from that fund, as well as 54 billion euros from the state budget on laying fiber optic lines and upgrading railways and road infrastructure.
04:04 GMT 04.12.2023 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 04.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFrom right, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner listen to a debate about Germany's budget crisis at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will not attend on December 4 the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to the budgetary crisis in the country, German newspaper Bild reported on Sunday.
Scholz’s request is related to the need to continue negotiations on the draft budget for 2024, which have become more complicated due to the current budgetary crisis, the report added.
The Constitutional Court of Germany ruled earlier in the month that the move by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats — known as the "traffic light" coalition — to transfer unused pandemic-era loans to a climate fund would violate the debt brake rule, which is a constitutionally enshrined cap on new government borrowing.
As a result, 60 billion euros ($65 billion) were wiped from the government's spending plan for 2024. Last week, the German Finance Ministry said that the government approved the 2023 supplementary budget to fight the budgetary crisis that occurred in the country due to the court's decision to cut 60 billion euros from the spending plan.
World
World
Germany to Stop Curbing Gas, Electricity Prices in 2024 - Finance Minister
25 November, 02:45 GMT
Germany's climate transformation fund had 211 billion euros earmarked for the development of hydrogen and semiconductor technologies, insulation of buildings in order to save energy, and decarbonization of industry. Berlin planned to spend 58 billion euros from that fund, as well as 54 billion euros from the state budget on laying fiber optic lines and upgrading railways and road infrastructure.
