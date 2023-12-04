International
Gold Price Surpasses All-Time High of $2,100 per Troy Ounce
Gold Price Surpasses All-Time High of $2,100 per Troy Ounce
The price on gold grew almost 1% on Monday morning, surpassing $2,100 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
As of 05:34 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on New York Comex exchange increased by $17.7, or 0.85%, to $2,107.15 per troy ounce. The December silver futures increased in price by 0.09% to $25.317 per troy ounce. Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession. Markets and investors are following the situation around unemployment and other indicators in the United States, counting on the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to decrease the interest rate. The next session of the FRS is scheduled for December 13. Almost 98% of analysts surveyed by CME Group forecast the interest rate to be maintained at the current level of 5.25-5.5%.
Gold Price Surpasses All-Time High of $2,100 per Troy Ounce

10:04 GMT 04.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price on gold grew almost 1% on Monday morning, surpassing $2,100 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
As of 05:34 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on New York Comex exchange increased by $17.7, or 0.85%, to $2,107.15 per troy ounce. The December silver futures increased in price by 0.09% to $25.317 per troy ounce.
Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession. Markets and investors are following the situation around unemployment and other indicators in the United States, counting on the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to decrease the interest rate.
The next session of the FRS is scheduled for December 13. Almost 98% of analysts surveyed by CME Group forecast the interest rate to be maintained at the current level of 5.25-5.5%.
