https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/gold-price-surpasses-all-time-high-of-2100-per-troy-ounce-1115368765.html

Gold Price Surpasses All-Time High of $2,100 per Troy Ounce

Gold Price Surpasses All-Time High of $2,100 per Troy Ounce

The price on gold grew almost 1% on Monday morning, surpassing $2,100 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.

2023-12-04T10:04+0000

2023-12-04T10:04+0000

2023-12-04T10:04+0000

economy

gold

gold prices

us federal reserve

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079838125_22:0:1899:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_7e8e83e68fd775d0a24f4445a76610a7.jpg

As of 05:34 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on New York Comex exchange increased by $17.7, or 0.85%, to $2,107.15 per troy ounce. The December silver futures increased in price by 0.09% to $25.317 per troy ounce. Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession. Markets and investors are following the situation around unemployment and other indicators in the United States, counting on the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to decrease the interest rate. The next session of the FRS is scheduled for December 13. Almost 98% of analysts surveyed by CME Group forecast the interest rate to be maintained at the current level of 5.25-5.5%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200905/surging-gold-prices-bring-about-insurance-trouble-at-storage-vaults-report-says-1080375757.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold, gold price, gold prices, new york comex exchange