Israel Shells Lebanon in Retaliatory Move – Statement
Israel Shells Lebanon in Retaliatory Move – Statement
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that they had documented shelling from Lebanon towards IDF outpost and opened fire in response.
2023-12-04T09:20+0000
2023-12-04T09:20+0000
2023-12-04T09:39+0000
"A number of mortar shell launches from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Yiftah were identified. In response, IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire," the Israeli army said on its official Telegram channel. Earlier, another round of shelling was documents, which resulted in three injured Israeli soldiers. "Three IDF soldiers were lightly injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified," the statement read. The situation in South Lebanon heated up after Israel had its launched military operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. The Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah started shelling Israeli territory, with the IDF responding in kind.

West Bank Death Toll From Israeli Fire Reaches 464 Since Early 2023 - Palestinian Ministry

The death toll in the West Bank as a result of clashes with Israeli forces has reached 464 since the beginning of 2023, including 256 since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The death toll in the West Bank from Israeli army fire is 464 since the beginning of the year, including 256 since October 7," the ministry said in a statement.
Israel Shells Lebanon in Retaliatory Move – Statement
09:20 GMT 04.12.2023
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that they had documented shelling from Lebanon towards IDF outpost and opened fire in response.
“A number of mortar shell launches from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Yiftah were identified. In response, IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire,” the Israeli army said on its official Telegram channel.
Earlier, another round of shelling was documents, which resulted in three injured Israeli soldiers.
“Three IDF soldiers were lightly injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified,” the statement read. The situation in South Lebanon heated up after Israel had its launched military operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. The Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah started shelling Israeli territory, with the IDF responding in kind.
West Bank Death Toll From Israeli Fire Reaches 464 Since Early 2023 - Palestinian Ministry
The death toll in the West Bank as a result of clashes with Israeli forces has reached 464 since the beginning of 2023, including 256 since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.
"The death toll in the West Bank from Israeli army fire is 464 since the beginning of the year, including 256 since October 7," the ministry said in a statement.