Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors
Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors
Diplomats will present their credentials to Vladimir Putin, asking him to acknowledge their right to speak on behalf of their nations.
Sputnik brings you live coverage from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is accepting credentials from new ambassadors representing 21 countries, which include the United Kingdom, Australia, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan.Diplomatic credentials, also referred to as letters of credence, are official documents that designate a diplomat as an ambassador to a sovereign state. These letters are usually addressed from one head of state to another, requesting the recipient recognize the diplomat's authority and their right to represent their country.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Sputnik brings you live coverage from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is accepting credentials from new ambassadors representing 21 countries, which include the United Kingdom, Australia, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan.
Diplomatic credentials, also referred to as letters of credence, are official documents that designate a diplomat as an ambassador to a sovereign state. These letters are usually addressed from one head of state to another, requesting the recipient recognize the diplomat's authority and their right to represent their country.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!