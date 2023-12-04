https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-accepts-credentials-from-foreign-ambassadors-1115366971.html

Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors

Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors

Diplomats will present their credentials to Vladimir Putin, asking him to acknowledge their right to speak on behalf of their nations.

2023-12-04T15:25+0000

2023-12-04T15:25+0000

2023-12-04T15:25+0000

russia

vladimir putin

credentials

diplomacy

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106044/99/1060449974_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_165990753f880aa7f458f64094a42e5c.jpg

Sputnik brings you live coverage from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is accepting credentials from new ambassadors representing 21 countries, which include the United Kingdom, Australia, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan.Diplomatic credentials, also referred to as letters of credence, are official documents that designate a diplomat as an ambassador to a sovereign state. These letters are usually addressed from one head of state to another, requesting the recipient recognize the diplomat's authority and their right to represent their country.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin accepts credentials from foreign ambassadors Putin accepts credentials from foreign ambassadors 2023-12-04T15:25+0000 true PT18M21S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, diplomacy, diplomatic credentials, credentials, letters of credence