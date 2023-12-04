https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-participates-in-we-are-together-international-award-ceremony-1115372292.html

Putin Participates in 'We Are Together' International Award Ceremony

Putin Participates in 'We Are Together' International Award Ceremony

Over 850 humanitarian projects from 85 countries have participated in the International Prize since its establishment.

2023-12-04T14:06+0000

2023-12-04T14:06+0000

2023-12-04T14:06+0000

russia

vladimir putin

moscow

forum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225370_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_28e01e753d07d8bf425ae4000926b962.jpg

Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the 'We Are Together' award ceremony. Special emphasis will likely be made to the “Volunteer of the Year” nomination. The “We are Together” international prize is awarded to honor contributions to solving important humanitarian problems regardless of nationality, country of origin, gender or religion.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin at the ceremony of awarding the international prize "We are together" Putin at the ceremony of awarding the international prize "We are together" 2023-12-04T14:06+0000 true PT7M43S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, international prize we are together, putin russia, putin award