https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-participates-in-we-are-together-international-award-ceremony-1115372292.html
Putin Participates in 'We Are Together' International Award Ceremony
Putin Participates in 'We Are Together' International Award Ceremony
Over 850 humanitarian projects from 85 countries have participated in the International Prize since its establishment.
2023-12-04T14:06+0000
2023-12-04T14:06+0000
russia
vladimir putin
moscow
forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225370_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_28e01e753d07d8bf425ae4000926b962.jpg
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the 'We Are Together' award ceremony. Special emphasis will likely be made to the “Volunteer of the Year” nomination. The “We are Together” international prize is awarded to honor contributions to solving important humanitarian problems regardless of nationality, country of origin, gender or religion.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
News
Putin at the ceremony of awarding the international prize "We are together"
Putin at the ceremony of awarding the international prize "We are together"
2023-12-04T14:06+0000
Putin Participates in 'We Are Together' International Award Ceremony

14:06 GMT 04.12.2023
Over 850 humanitarian projects from 85 countries have participated in the International Prize since its establishment.
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the 'We Are Together' award ceremony. Special emphasis will likely be made to the “Volunteer of the Year” nomination.
The “We are Together” international prize is awarded to honor contributions to solving important humanitarian problems regardless of nationality, country of origin, gender or religion.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
