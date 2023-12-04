https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/safe-corridor-in-central-gaza-turned-into-battlefield---idf-statement-1115371752.html
Safe Corridor in Central Gaza Turned Into Battlefield - IDF Statement
The safe corridor in the central Gaza Strip has turned into a battlefield, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Monday, calling on the population of the enclave to evacuate along the coast.
"The fighting and IDF military offensive in the Khan Yunis area prevents the movement of civilians through Salah ad-Din ... The Salah ad-Din direction is a battlefield, making it extremely dangerous to reach! IDF will allow humanitarian movement of civilians through the bypass road located west of Khan Yunis," Adraee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.Earlier it was reported that Lebanese militant groups shelled Israeli territory with IDF launching retaliatory strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The safe corridor in the central Gaza Strip has turned into a battlefield, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Monday, calling on the population of the enclave to evacuate along the coast.
"The fighting and IDF military offensive in the Khan Yunis area
prevents the movement of civilians through Salah ad-Din ... The Salah ad-Din direction is a battlefield, making it extremely dangerous to reach! IDF will allow humanitarian movement of civilians through the bypass road located west of Khan Yunis," Adraee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier it was reported that Lebanese militant groups shelled Israeli territory with IDF launching retaliatory strikes.