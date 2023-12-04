https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/ukraine-loses-up-to-300-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1115371618.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers and five pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the Donetsk direction … Enemy casualties amounted to up to 300 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 100 soldiers as killed or injured in the South Donetsk direction.
Russia has repelled five attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, where Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.