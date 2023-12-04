https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/ukraine-loses-up-to-300-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1115371618.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers and five pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2023-12-04T11:55+0000

2023-12-04T11:55+0000

2023-12-04T11:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian defense ministry

donetsk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114014466_0:135:3162:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_06632bd909bcdf97a1fed85ce22f7d6e.jpg

"In the Donetsk direction … Enemy casualties amounted to up to 300 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 100 soldiers as killed or injured in the South Donetsk direction. Russia has repelled five attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, where Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/nato-refusing-ukrainian-membership-as-alliance-has-no-power-to-confront-russia-1115310516.html

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia' special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses