International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/watch-thrilling-footage-of-russian-forces-storming-artyomovskoye-village-1115369503.html
Watch Thrilling Footage of Russian Forces Storming Artyomovskoye Village
Watch Thrilling Footage of Russian Forces Storming Artyomovskoye Village
The reports about liberation of Artemovskoye came in the end of November. This is another blow to already weakened morale of Ukrainian army.
2023-12-04T10:57+0000
2023-12-04T11:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115369050_10:0:1318:736_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc0a669b55c50a5fca41a76c5096ae1.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the liberation of the village of Artyomovskoye in the special military operation.The operation was organized in several steps that were carefully planned by Russian commanders. Initially, enemy fire positions were suppressed and command posts were demolished using artillery. Following this, Ukrainian fortified positions were targeted and struck by aviation. Subsequently, air assault troops, along with the assistance of IFVs and FPV drones, stormed the positions. As a result of the military operation, most Ukrainian forces fled, leaving behind the wounded and dead, while some laid down their weapons and surrendered.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Storming of Artyomovskoye
Storming of Artyomovskoye
2023-12-04T10:57+0000
true
PT1M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115369050_174:0:1155:736_1920x0_80_0_0_a649371915218cbb37cb142973b3e0f2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liberation of artemovskoye, special military operation, ukrainian crisis
liberation of artemovskoye, special military operation, ukrainian crisis

Watch Thrilling Footage of Russian Forces Storming Artyomovskoye Village

10:57 GMT 04.12.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 04.12.2023)
© Sputnik . Russisan Defense Ministry
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The reports about the Russian liberation of Artyomovskoye from Ukrainian forces came at the end of November. Now, the Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the operation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the liberation of the village of Artyomovskoye in the special military operation.
The operation was organized in several steps that were carefully planned by Russian commanders. Initially, enemy fire positions were suppressed and command posts were demolished using artillery. Following this, Ukrainian fortified positions were targeted and struck by aviation. Subsequently, air assault troops, along with the assistance of IFVs and FPV drones, stormed the positions.
As a result of the military operation, most Ukrainian forces fled, leaving behind the wounded and dead, while some laid down their weapons and surrendered.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала