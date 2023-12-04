https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/watch-thrilling-footage-of-russian-forces-storming-artyomovskoye-village-1115369503.html

Watch Thrilling Footage of Russian Forces Storming Artyomovskoye Village

The reports about liberation of Artemovskoye came in the end of November. This is another blow to already weakened morale of Ukrainian army.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the liberation of the village of Artyomovskoye in the special military operation.The operation was organized in several steps that were carefully planned by Russian commanders. Initially, enemy fire positions were suppressed and command posts were demolished using artillery. Following this, Ukrainian fortified positions were targeted and struck by aviation. Subsequently, air assault troops, along with the assistance of IFVs and FPV drones, stormed the positions. As a result of the military operation, most Ukrainian forces fled, leaving behind the wounded and dead, while some laid down their weapons and surrendered.

