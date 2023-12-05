International Military Expo in Egypt in Pictures

Over 400 defense and security companies from 50 countries are participating in the event to present state-of-the-art military technologies. Russia’s state-run Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), which is in charge of international defense contracts, is present at the event. Company executive Alexander Mikheev stressed in a statement that Russia cooperates with 80% of regional governments in the military domain and that arms exports to Africa exceed 30% of the total volume of defense contracts. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!
The EDEX-2023 (Egypt Defense Expo) is taking place in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, this week. The international expo is the only defense and security event that covers both Africa and the Middle East.
Over 400 defense and security companies from 50 countries are participating in the event to present state-of-the-art military technologies. Russia’s state-run Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), which is in charge of international defense contracts, is present at the event. Company executive Alexander Mikheev stressed in a statement that Russia cooperates with 80% of regional governments in the military domain and that arms exports to Africa exceed 30% of the total volume of defense contracts.