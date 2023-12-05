International
International Military Expo in Egypt in Pictures
International Military Expo in Egypt in Pictures
The EDEX-2023 (Egypt Defense Expo) is taking place in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, this week. The international expo is the only defense and security event that covers both Africa and Middle East.
Over 400 defense and security companies from 50 countries are participating in the event to present state-of-the-art military technologies. Russia’s state-run Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), which is in charge of international defense contracts, is present at the event. Company executive Alexander Mikheev stressed in a statement that Russia cooperates with 80% of regional governments in the military domain and that arms exports to Africa exceed 30% of the total volume of defense contracts. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!
13:06 GMT 05.12.2023
The EDEX-2023 (Egypt Defense Expo) is taking place in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, this week. The international expo is the only defense and security event that covers both Africa and the Middle East.
Over 400 defense and security companies from 50 countries are participating in the event to present state-of-the-art military technologies. Russia’s state-run Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), which is in charge of international defense contracts, is present at the event. Company executive Alexander Mikheev stressed in a statement that Russia cooperates with 80% of regional governments in the military domain and that arms exports to Africa exceed 30% of the total volume of defense contracts.
Russia presents various arms at EDEX-2023 - from pistols and rifles to rocket launchers and combat drones.

Russia presents various arms at EDEX-2023 - from pistols and rifles to rocket launchers and combat drones.

Visitors stand near sniper rifles.

Visitors stand near sniper rifles.

A visitor from Kazakhstan tests a gun during the opening day of the 3rd edition of the Egypt Defence Expo.

A visitor from Kazakhstan tests a gun during the opening day of the 3rd edition of the Egypt Defence Expo.

A model of the French-made Rafale jet fighter.

A model of the French-made Rafale jet fighter.

Visitors walk next to weapons displayed during the opening day of the 3rd edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX-2023).

Visitors walk next to weapons displayed during the opening day of the 3rd edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX-2023).

An Egyptian Army officer tests a pistol.

An Egyptian Army officer tests a pistol.

Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Brigadier-General Kassoum Coulibaly (3rd-R) tests a night vision device.

Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Brigadier-General Kassoum Coulibaly (3rd-R) tests a night vision device.

Mobile artillery armoured vehicles are displayed.

Mobile artillery armoured vehicles are displayed.

