https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/1115399194.html

International Military Expo in Egypt in Pictures

International Military Expo in Egypt in Pictures

The EDEX-2023 (Egypt Defense Expo) is taking place in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, this week. The international expo is the only defense and security event that covers both Africa and Middle East.

2023-12-05T13:06+0000

2023-12-05T13:06+0000

2023-12-05T13:06+0000

multimedia

photo

rostec

rosoboronexport

egypt

expo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115399364_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b5826c3b3b9d1930dc6ec9cc43e1bcae.jpg

Over 400 defense and security companies from 50 countries are participating in the event to present state-of-the-art military technologies. Russia’s state-run Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec), which is in charge of international defense contracts, is present at the event. Company executive Alexander Mikheev stressed in a statement that Russia cooperates with 80% of regional governments in the military domain and that arms exports to Africa exceed 30% of the total volume of defense contracts. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

edex-2023, guns, egypt military expo, egypt defense expo