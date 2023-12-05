China Holds Naval Drills in South China Sea From December 5-6

International
LIVE: Lavrov Chairs Meeting of Top Diplomats From Caspian States
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is holding a military exercise in the South China Sea from December 5-6, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Tuesday.
The maritime drills began at 11:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday and will run through 5:00 p.m. (09:00 GMT) on December 6, the administration said. The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills. No other details were disclosed.
08:46 GMT 05.12.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is holding a military exercise in the South China Sea from December 5-6, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Tuesday.
The maritime drills began at 11:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday and will run through 5:00 p.m. (09:00 GMT) on December 6, the administration said.
The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills.
No other details were disclosed.
