China Holds Naval Drills in South China Sea From December 5-6
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is holding a military exercise in the South China Sea from December 5-6, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Tuesday.
2023-12-05
The maritime drills began at 11:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday and will run through 5:00 p.m. (09:00 GMT) on December 6, the administration said. The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills. No other details were disclosed.
