Dozens of Servicemen Suspected of Advocating for the Overthrow of the US Government

According to a report by the Pentagon, dozens of US military personnel are suspected of advocating for the overthrow of the US government or supporting terrorism.

According to an annual report released by the Pentagon, 78 servicemen were suspected of advocating for the overthrow of the US government and another 44 were suspected of engaging in or supporting terrorism.The report, released by the Defense Department inspector general last week, found 183 allegations of extremism across all branches of the military. The majority of them, 130, were found in the Army. The Air Force had 29 and the Marines and Navy had ten each. The Space Force, which was counted separately from the Air Force, had four accusations of extremism.The investigation also found 58 allegations of gang activity across all branches. The report notes that at the time the report was published, 68 cases had been cleared or determined to be unsubstantiated.In March, the Pentagon called racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism “the most lethal threat” to America in its annual threat assessment.In February, former National Guardsman Brandon Russell, who founded a neo-Nazi group named Atomwaffen, was arrested for allegedly plotting to blow up the electrical grid in Baltimore after previously serving five years for possessing explosives. His trial is ongoing and he has been classified as a domestic terrorist. He faces decades in prison.After the January 6, 2021 riots on the Capitol, which included a number of current and former military personnel, US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd, ordered a “stand-down” extremism training across all branches of the military.However, US Military media outlets have described the training and other measures as “symbolic” with at least one enlisted officer saying that no one was paying attention during the lecture and that the commander spent time talking about groups he saw as radical like Black Lives Matter.Law enforcement officials and other experts have found that far-right and white supremacist groups are a bigger threat and attract more members of the military.There have also been reports that recruiters have been ignoring some screening steps to filter out those with extremist or gang associations.The report does note that military officials have been taking action. It states that 135 allegations were referred to military or civilian courts and that 109 cases were referred to another Defense Department organization or official.It also notes that 69 allegations had been substantiated. Most were handled through administrative action, including 19 involuntary discharges and three counseling cases. Seventeen other cases were handled with nonjudicial punishments and two were court-martialed.It notes that no substantiated claims of extremism or gang activity were left with no action taken.

