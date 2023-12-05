https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/house-republicans-ramp-up-campaign-to-impeach-biden-1115380490.html
House Republicans Ramp Up Campaign to Impeach Biden
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including House Republicans ramping up a Biden impeachment campaign.
The show kicked off with owner and CEO of Mill Creek View, host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz, who discussed the House Republicans' campaign to impeach Biden.Then, Ryan Cristian, the founder & editor of The Last American Vagabond, joined to share his perspective on the latest out of Israel's military operation in Gaza. Cristian and the hosts later touched upon the Houthi attack that targeted a US warship.The second hour began with President of the Institute for Liberty Andrew Langer who talked about Ron DeSantis' turbulent presidential campaign, as his Super PAC, Never Back Down, fired key leaders.The Final Countdown then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest out of Donbass, and Ukraine's internal political tensions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
