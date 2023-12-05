https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/house-republicans-ramp-up-campaign-to-impeach-biden-1115380490.html

House Republicans Ramp Up Campaign to Impeach Biden

House Republicans Ramp Up Campaign to Impeach Biden

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including House Republicans ramping up a Biden impeachment campaign.

2023-12-05T04:02+0000

2023-12-05T04:02+0000

2023-12-05T09:24+0000

the final countdown

radio

joe biden

israel

palestine

ron desantis

ukraine

us

republican party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115380331_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b64e2ce77c4f536d414fc524471f79e2.jpg

House Republicans Ramp Up Campaign to Impeach Biden On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including House Republicans ramping up a Biden impeachment campaign.

The show kicked off with owner and CEO of Mill Creek View, host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz, who discussed the House Republicans' campaign to impeach Biden.Then, Ryan Cristian, the founder & editor of The Last American Vagabond, joined to share his perspective on the latest out of Israel's military operation in Gaza. Cristian and the hosts later touched upon the Houthi attack that targeted a US warship.The second hour began with President of the Institute for Liberty Andrew Langer who talked about Ron DeSantis' turbulent presidential campaign, as his Super PAC, Never Back Down, fired key leaders.The Final Countdown then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest out of Donbass, and Ukraine's internal political tensions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

ukraine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

joe biden impeachment, ukrainian crisis, ron desantis campaing, sotuation in gaza