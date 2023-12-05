https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/israeli-forces-expand-gaza-offensive-as-displaced-are-supplanted-again-1115383145.html

Israeli Forces Expand Gaza Offensive as Displaced are Supplanted Again

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins took a deep dive into a multitude of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip.

The Backstory begins with an in-depth interview with veteran war correspondent Ghadi Francis about the ongoing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, following the IDF's announcement that they were expanding their attack into the southern part of the Palestinian enclave.In the latter part of the hour, The Backstory was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda who breaks down the Russian military's recent advances in the Donbass region, while also discussing the dwindling support for the Kiev regime as internal political conflicts plague the government.Host Rachel Blevins kicks off the second hour by interviewing cartoonist Ted Rall about the potential impeachment of US President Joe Biden by House Republicans.To conclude the show, writer and show producer Lee Stranahan shares his interview with ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter about the CPI conference and the anti-war movement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

