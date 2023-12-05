https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/kiev-military-woes-drunk-air-traffic-controllers-arabs-dump-biden-1115381952.html
Kiev Military Woes, Drunk Air Traffic Controllers, Arabs Dump Biden
A former US ambassador is accused of secretly working for the Cuban government.
Kiev Military Woes, Drunk Air Traffic Controllers, Arabs Dump Biden
04:04 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 05.12.2023)
A former US ambassador is accused of secretly working for the Cuban government.
Journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Washington Post’s sobering analysis of Ukraine’s military performance, whether Washington tightening pursestrings for Ukraine portends similar changes in funding for Israel, which policy makers should be held responsible for the boiling over of violence in Gaza, the attempt by Houthi forces in Yemen to expand their role in the conflict in the strip, and what it means for a court to decide that former President Donald Trump is not immune to civil lawsuits over January 6th violence.
Beirut-based journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip from north to south over the weekend, reports that Israel is crafting plans to “thin out” the Palestinian population of Gaza by pressuring neighbor countries to take permanent refugees, reports of what happened to patients left behind at a Gazan children’s hospital when it was forced to be evacuated, what Israel has shown for its destruction of Gazan health facilities, and why it’s still important to watch the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses whether the two deeply unpopular frontrunners for America’s two major parties will truly face off in 2024, whether this unpopularity will help third party candidates gain attention, the use of scare tactics by both major parties, what role the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza might play in the election, who might emerge as Donald Trump’s running mate, whether Republicans will suffer from ousting Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, and how much losing Arab American voters will affect President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.
Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses reports that air traffic controllers are dangerously overworked, whether US air safety regulators need to change the rules governing mental and physical health treatment for air industry workers, whether not having an Federal Aviation Administrator for more than a year has exacerbated problems in the air industry, and what happens when people with no experience are nominated to head specialized agencies.
The Misfits also discuss actor Adam Driver’s looks.
