Lavrov Chairs Meeting of Top Diplomats From Caspian States

Russia eyes Caspian Sea as strategically important region that play pivotal role in Eurasia as a transporting and energy hub.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing a meeting with his counterparts from other Caspian States, namely, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.Earlier, Lavrov emphasized the significance of collaboration in the Caspian region, highlighting its strategic location at the heart of Eurasia, where transportation and energy routes intersect, as well as its abundant natural resources. This is why the Russian diplomat believes that cooperation among the Caspian states should be strengthened and expanded.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.

