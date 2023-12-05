https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/lavrov-chairs-meeting-of-top-diplomats-from-caspian-states-1115386302.html
Lavrov Chairs Meeting of Top Diplomats From Caspian States
Lavrov Chairs Meeting of Top Diplomats From Caspian States
Russia eyes Caspian Sea as strategically important region that play pivotal role in Eurasia as a transporting and energy hub.
2023-12-05T09:14+0000
2023-12-05T09:14+0000
2023-12-05T09:15+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
eurasia
caspian sea
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcc675ee1413790c81e28c26239bccd.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing a meeting with his counterparts from other Caspian States, namely, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.Earlier, Lavrov emphasized the significance of collaboration in the Caspian region, highlighting its strategic location at the heart of Eurasia, where transportation and energy routes intersect, as well as its abundant natural resources. This is why the Russian diplomat believes that cooperation among the Caspian states should be strengthened and expanded.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
eurasia
caspian sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_73:0:2802:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_17645d98e7589c9788bc81b95f9784c2.jpg
Lavrov at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian states
Lavrov at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian states
2023-12-05T09:14+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, caspian sea, caspian states diplomats, caspian diplomacy
sergey lavrov, caspian sea, caspian states diplomats, caspian diplomacy
Lavrov Chairs Meeting of Top Diplomats From Caspian States
09:14 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 05.12.2023)
Russia views the Caspian Sea as a strategically significant region that plays a pivotal role in Eurasia as both a transportation hub and an energy source.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing a meeting with his counterparts from other Caspian States, namely, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
Earlier, Lavrov emphasized the significance of collaboration in the Caspian region, highlighting its strategic location at the heart of Eurasia, where transportation and energy routes intersect, as well as its abundant natural resources. This is why the Russian diplomat believes that cooperation among the Caspian states should be strengthened and expanded.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.