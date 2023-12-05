https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-top-iranian-diplomat-1115387263.html
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Top Iranian Diplomat
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Top Iranian Diplomat
Russia and Iran are stalwart allies that share common vision on global politics, including the ascension of the multi-polar world order championed by Global South.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.Moscow and Tehran cooperate in various fields, including defense industry and trade. Recently, during the 15th BRICS summit held in South Africa in August, Iran, along with other key countries from the Global South, was extended an invitation to join the bloc. Starting from January 1, 2024, Iran will officially become a member of BRICS. This membership comes with several benefits, including access to new emerging markets and enhanced cooperation with Russia.Earlier, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on visa-free tourist travel, establishing a visa-free regime for groups of tourists up to 50 people entering Russia or Iran for up to 15 days.
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Top Iranian Diplomat
Russia and Iran are stalwart allies that share a common vision on global politics, including the ascension of the multipolar world order championed by the Global South.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Moscow and Tehran cooperate in various fields, including defense industry and trade. Recently, during the 15th BRICS summit held in South Africa in August, Iran, along with other key countries from the Global South, was extended an invitation to join the bloc. Starting from January 1, 2024, Iran will officially become a member of BRICS. This membership comes with several benefits, including access to new emerging markets and enhanced cooperation with Russia.
Earlier, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on visa-free tourist travel, establishing a visa-free regime for groups of tourists up to 50 people entering Russia or Iran for up to 15 days.