https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-top-iranian-diplomat-1115387263.html

Lavrov Holds Meeting With Top Iranian Diplomat

Lavrov Holds Meeting With Top Iranian Diplomat

Russia and Iran are stalwart allies that share common vision on global politics, including the ascension of the multi-polar world order championed by Global South.

2023-12-05T11:57+0000

2023-12-05T11:57+0000

2023-12-05T11:57+0000

world

russia

iran

brics

sergey lavrov

hossein amir-abdollahian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094326489_0:135:2603:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_d2fbfc4dcfe6097d62381bc6f27c4665.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.Moscow and Tehran cooperate in various fields, including defense industry and trade. Recently, during the 15th BRICS summit held in South Africa in August, Iran, along with other key countries from the Global South, was extended an invitation to join the bloc. Starting from January 1, 2024, Iran will officially become a member of BRICS. This membership comes with several benefits, including access to new emerging markets and enhanced cooperation with Russia.Earlier, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on visa-free tourist travel, establishing a visa-free regime for groups of tourists up to 50 people entering Russia or Iran for up to 15 days.

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahiyan Lavrov holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahiyan 2023-12-05T11:57+0000 true PT10M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, iran, russia-iran partnerhship, brics, global south