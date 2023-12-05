Musk Supports Candidacy of MMA Fighter Conor McGregor for Irish President

International
Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed support for MMA fighter Conor McGregor to run for Irish president.
"Well, I hope you are at least nominated. That would shake things up!" Musk posted on X in reply to McGregor. Musk replied to McGregor’s post where he argued for better transparency from the Irish government to the Irish people. "I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none. Not an iota. False promises come around the time of election and then it is literally straight ignorance into the face thereafter. It’s disgusting," the professional boxer wrote. McGregor said he is "young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game." Ireland is set to hold its next presidential election in 2025.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed support for MMA fighter Conor McGregor to run for Irish president.
"Well, I hope you are at least nominated. That would shake things up!" Musk posted on X in reply to McGregor.
Musk replied to McGregor’s post where he argued for better transparency from the Irish government to the Irish people.
"I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none. Not an iota. False promises come around the time of election and then it is literally straight ignorance into the face thereafter. It’s disgusting," the professional boxer wrote.
McGregor said he is "young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game."
Ireland is set to hold its next presidential election in 2025.
