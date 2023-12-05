https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/netherlands-returns-six-colonial-era-treasures-to-sri-lanka-1115414637.html
Netherlands Returns Six Colonial-Era Treasures to Sri Lanka
Netherlands Returns Six Colonial-Era Treasures to Sri Lanka
The Netherlands has returned six colonial-era artifacts, including a cannon, ceremonial sword, and two guns, to Sri Lanka, correcting a historical wrong that dates back over 250 years.
2023-12-05T22:16+0000
2023-12-05T22:16+0000
2023-12-05T22:13+0000
beyond politics
netherlands
sri lanka
colonialism
colonial past
colonisation
artifacts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105714/50/1057145055_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a01c2934fa97ea3031f0e57f8cf9d76.jpg
Making good on its effort to right past wrongs, the Netherlands returned multiple artefacts belonging to Sri Lanka that had been taken into Dutch custody over 250 years ago, it was revealed on Tuesday.Sri Lanka expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for returning the six objects, which include a cannon, two guns and a ceremonial sword. Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake detailed additional negotiations are underway with other countries, hinting at potential returns from former colonial powers.The objects, wrongfully acquired during the colonial period through duress or looting, are now set to be housed at the National Museum in Colombo, offering the Sri Lankan public a chance to reconnect with their cultural heritage.Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation Dewi Van de Weerd emphasized that the effort to return the objects highlight the importance of addressing historical injustices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-partnership-with-africa-contrasts-with-western-colonialism-1112216285.html
netherlands
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105714/50/1057145055_126:0:1830:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_be7892ee6f7b8d1075a6e97a94d46840.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netherlands ssri lanka artifacts, european colonialism, colonial artifacts, dutch siege of kandy, netherlands foreign policy, netherlands cultural policy
netherlands ssri lanka artifacts, european colonialism, colonial artifacts, dutch siege of kandy, netherlands foreign policy, netherlands cultural policy
Netherlands Returns Six Colonial-Era Treasures to Sri Lanka
The artefacts were taken in 1765 during the Dutch siege of Kandy, the last kingdom of ancient Sri Lanka. The gesture is part of the Netherlands' commitment to addressing historical injustices, as approved by the Dutch government in 2021.
Making good on its effort to right past wrongs, the Netherlands returned multiple artefacts belonging to Sri Lanka that had been taken into Dutch custody over 250 years ago, it was revealed on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for returning the six objects, which include a cannon, two guns and a ceremonial sword. Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake detailed additional negotiations are underway with other countries, hinting at potential returns from former colonial powers.
"There are more to come. Not only from the Netherlands but also from other countries like Great Britain. So we have already started negotiations and I hope they will be fruitful very soon," said Wickramanayake.
The objects, wrongfully acquired during the colonial period through duress or looting, are now set to be housed at the National Museum in Colombo, offering the Sri Lankan public a chance to reconnect with their cultural heritage.
Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation Dewi Van de Weerd emphasized that the effort to return the objects highlight the importance of addressing historical injustices.
The move by the Netherlands follows a similar initiative earlier in the year when over 300 artefacts were returned to Indonesia.
Artefact restitution remains a complex and sensitive global issue, exemplified by the recent dispute between Britain and Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures.