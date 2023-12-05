https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/putin-to-visit-uae-saudi-arabia-to-discuss-bilateral-relations-mideast-settlement--kremlin--1115388224.html

Putin to Visit UAE, Saudi Arabia to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Mideast Crisis – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, the Israel-Palestine conflict and cooperation in the oil field, among other issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, President Putin’s working visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia will take place,” the spokesman told reporters.The Kremlin official was asked what will the agenda of talks include, in addition to the cooperation in the oil field.“Bilateral relations, of course. Bilateral relations, the exchange of views on the international agenda, [and] on the regional agenda. This, of course, is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. But first and foremost, we are talking about bilateral relations," Peskov said.When asked about OPEC+'s influence on the situation in the oil market, the spokesman said that the effect can be “delayed” sometimes, but coordination will “continue.”On Putin-Raisi Summit in MoscowKremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Moscow on December 7 and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported that Raisi would visit Russia on December 7 for talks with Putin."I can confirm this, Russian-Iranian negotiations will take place on December 7," Peskov told reporters.Will Putin Visit G20 Summit in Brazil?Russia intends to continue participating in the G20's work, but the format of President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the 2024 summit in Brazil has not been decided on yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced that Putin would receive an invitation to the G20 summit next year. He also highlighted that, similar to the United States, Russia does not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, given that Brazil is a member of the ICC, it bears responsibility.“No yet [the decision is not made] … In any case, one way or another, Russia continues to take part in the summit [G20],” Peskov told reporters.On Putin Being Nominated as TIME’s Person of the Year for 2023The nomination of Russian President Vladimir Putin by the renowned US-based magazine, Time, as 2023 Person of the Year is nothing major, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, noting nonetheless that Putin’s role is difficult to overestimate."No, it [the nomination] does not [matter. Let's see. In any case, Putin’s role in our country, Putin’s role in the world can hardly be overestimated. This is clear," Peskov told reporters.On Monday, Time said that Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and pop culture icon Barbie made it to the short list for the title of Person of the Year for 2023.

