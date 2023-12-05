International
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 35 Ukrainian Drones
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 35 Ukrainian Drones
Russian air defense destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 more over the Sea of Azov and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Twenty-two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and another 13 were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said on TelegramUkraine has been sending drones into Russian territory on the regular basis since it launched a counteroffensive attempt in early June. In August UN officials slammed this move and stressed that they strongly condemn targeting civilian infrastructure.
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 35 Ukrainian Drones

04:14 GMT 05.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 more over the Sea of Azov and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Twenty-two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and another 13 were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said on Telegram
Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory on the regular basis since it launched a counteroffensive attempt in early June. In August UN officials slammed this move and stressed that they strongly condemn targeting civilian infrastructure.
