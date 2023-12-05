https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-air-defense-destroys-intercepts-35-ukrainian-drones-1115384702.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 35 Ukrainian Drones

Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 35 Ukrainian Drones

Russian air defense destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 more over the Sea of Azov and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-12-05T04:14+0000

2023-12-05T04:14+0000

2023-12-05T04:14+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093517990_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_0ea0e94d15b1c1831ae1b090f99d66a7.jpg

"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Twenty-two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and another 13 were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said on TelegramUkraine has been sending drones into Russian territory on the regular basis since it launched a counteroffensive attempt in early June. In August UN officials slammed this move and stressed that they strongly condemn targeting civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/russia-now-has-anti-aircraft-systems-that-downed-24-ukrainian-jets-in-5-days--shoigu--1114466327.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine drone terrorism