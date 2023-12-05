International
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
To kickoff the show, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's operation in the Donbass, along with Ukraine's internal political strife.In the second hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill joined the show to discuss several domestic topics, including Rep. George Santos' (R - New York) expulsion from the US House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's fading support.The Fault Lines team concluded the show with a deep discussion on Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, which guest Dimitri Lascaris, author, lawyer and journalist breaks down from both a military and geopolitical perspective. He would also touch on the Houthi attack, which targeted a US warship in the Red Sea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:01 GMT 05.12.2023
Fault Lines
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
To kickoff the show, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's operation in the Donbass, along with Ukraine's internal political strife.
In the second hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill joined the show to discuss several domestic topics, including Rep. George Santos' (R - New York) expulsion from the US House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's fading support.
The Fault Lines team concluded the show with a deep discussion on Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, which guest Dimitri Lascaris, author, lawyer and journalist breaks down from both a military and geopolitical perspective. He would also touch on the Houthi attack, which targeted a US warship in the Red Sea.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Заголовок открываемого материала