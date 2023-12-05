https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-military-advances-along-several-axes-in-the-donbass-1115375936.html
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
2023-12-05T04:01+0000
2023-12-05T04:01+0000
2023-12-05T09:24+0000
fault lines
yemen
israel
ukraine
donbass
george santos
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115375778_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad41580c6b23264ee6f761ebefc5ffe5.png
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
To kickoff the show, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's operation in the Donbass, along with Ukraine's internal political strife.In the second hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill joined the show to discuss several domestic topics, including Rep. George Santos' (R - New York) expulsion from the US House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's fading support.The Fault Lines team concluded the show with a deep discussion on Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, which guest Dimitri Lascaris, author, lawyer and journalist breaks down from both a military and geopolitical perspective. He would also touch on the Houthi attack, which targeted a US warship in the Red Sea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
yemen
israel
ukraine
donbass
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115375778_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d1b4696ecf7eadcc0c8884d9675215a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
russian advance in donbass, war in ukraine, russian special military operation, george santos expulsion, us house of representatives, israel's operation in gaza strip, hamas, houthi attack in red sea
russian advance in donbass, war in ukraine, russian special military operation, george santos expulsion, us house of representatives, israel's operation in gaza strip, hamas, houthi attack in red sea
Russian Military Advances Along Several Axes in the Donbass
04:01 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 05.12.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the Russian military's advances along several axes in the Donbass region.
To kickoff the show, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's operation in the Donbass, along with Ukraine's internal political strife.
In the second hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill joined the show to discuss several domestic topics, including Rep. George Santos' (R - New York) expulsion from the US House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's fading support.
The Fault Lines team concluded the show with a deep discussion on Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, which guest Dimitri Lascaris, author, lawyer and journalist breaks down from both a military and geopolitical perspective. He would also touch on the Houthi attack, which targeted a US warship in the Red Sea.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM