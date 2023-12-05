https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/scientists-detect-likely-culprit-of-strange-radiation-bursts-from-heart-of-our-galaxy-1115413007.html

Scientists Detect Likely Culprit of Strange Radiation Bursts From Heart of Our Galaxy

Having analyzed the data gathered by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope between June and December last year, the researchers have concluded that a flare of gamma radiation gets emitted every 76 minutes or so from that area.

Having analyzed data gathered by the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope between June and December last year, researchers have concluded that a flare of gamma radiation is emitted every 76 minutes or so from that area.These gamma rays supposedly originate from a blob of gas that is spinning around the black hole in question, Sagittarius A*, at very high speed (approximately one third of the speed of light).The researchers also noticed an apparent relation between these gamma ray bursts and the periodic emissions of X-rays from the same area, with the periodicity of the latter being about twice the periodicity of the former."The coincidence of the multiwavelength periodicity in X-ray and gamma-ray points towards a single physical mechanism that produces it," scientists Gustavo Magallanes-Guijon and Sergio Mendoza noted in a paper that was posted on the arXiv preprint server last month.

