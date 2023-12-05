https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/ukraine-loses-up-to-270-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1115403983.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 270 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
The Russian military has repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 270 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four enemy attacks … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 270 military personnel and two armored combat vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine also lost 90 soldiers as killed or injured in the Kupyansk direction, where Russia has repelled three attacks in the past day.
12:05 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 05.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 270 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four enemy attacks … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 270 military personnel and two armored combat vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
Ukraine also lost 90 soldiers as killed or injured in the Kupyansk direction, where Russia has repelled three attacks in the past day.