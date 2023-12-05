International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/ukraine-loses-up-to-270-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1115403983.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 270 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 270 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
The Russian military has repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 270 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-12-05T12:05+0000
2023-12-05T12:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
donetsk
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ac963ec841a276a3601a27ab186d593c.jpg
“In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four enemy attacks … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 270 military personnel and two armored combat vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine also lost 90 soldiers as killed or injured in the Kupyansk direction, where Russia has repelled three attacks in the past day.
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2ffcc17c08fd37fb0f77ca23067c65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine losses, ukraine death toll
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine losses, ukraine death toll

Ukraine Loses Up to 270 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

12:05 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 05.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has repelled 4 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 270 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four enemy attacks … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 270 military personnel and two armored combat vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
Ukraine also lost 90 soldiers as killed or injured in the Kupyansk direction, where Russia has repelled three attacks in the past day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала