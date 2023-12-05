https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/ukrainian-military-slaughters-own-soldiers-for-attempting-to-surrender--1115386047.html
Ukrainian Military Slaughters Own Soldiers for Attempting to Surrender
The Russian Army established a special radio frequency for Ukrainians wishing to surrender and see their loved ones again. This initiative has proven to be a life-saving measure, as it has successfully rescued numerous individuals.
Twenty-five Ukrainian servicemen were shelled by their own comrades when they attempted to surrender, a Russian military officer who goes by the code name “Kupol” (“Dome”) told Sputnik.He added that Ukrainians killed their own soldiers with an artillery strike.Previously, a Russian soldier informed Sputnik that Ukraine consistently eliminates their own sabotage teams following their defeat at the hands of the Russian army. Russian soldiers claim that these individuals are mercenaries from Poland, who use artillery shells to finish off wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
Twenty-five Ukrainian servicemen were shelled by their own comrades when they attempted to surrender, a Russian military officer who goes by the code name “Kupol” (“Dome”) told Sputnik.
“They got in touch with us along frequency 149.200, and said they wanted to stay alive and see their families. We established contact and pinpointed them a location where they needed to go to surrender. Apparently, the Kiev regime found this to be detrimental, so they eradicated their own servicemen,” the officer said.
He added that Ukrainians killed their own soldiers with an artillery strike.
Previously, a Russian soldier informed Sputnik that Ukraine consistently eliminates their own sabotage teams following their defeat at the hands of the Russian army. Russian soldiers claim that these individuals are mercenaries from Poland, who use artillery shells to finish off wounded Ukrainian soldiers.