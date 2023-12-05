International
US Senate Democrats Release Draft Bill Outlining $111 Billion Ukraine, Israel Aid
US Senate Democrats Release Draft Bill Outlining $111 Billion Ukraine, Israel Aid
US Senate Democrats released draft legislation that would provide approximately $111 billion in supplemental funding to aid Israel and Ukraine, as well as to address the fentanyl crisis and border security in the United States.
The legislation, dubbed the National Security and Border Act, provides roughly $5 billion more in funding than the Biden administration initially requested from Congress. The legislation, released on Tuesday, is split into the National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Border Security and Combatting Fentanyl Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act, and the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act. The proposal comes amid negotiations between Democratic and Republican lawmakers to pass the foreign aid in exchange for domestic border security measures. The Biden administration has warned that the US will soon run out of aid to support Ukraine if Congress does not act. However, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers left a classified briefing on the situation in Ukraine after congressional Democrats and the Biden administration showed an unwillingness to negotiate a deal. US House Speaker Mike Johnson has also said that the Biden administration must provide more details on its Ukraine strategy and address border security concerns before lawmakers can approve further aid.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Democrats released draft legislation that would provide approximately $111 billion in supplemental funding to aid Israel and Ukraine, as well as to address the fentanyl crisis and border security in the United States.
The legislation, dubbed the National Security and Border Act, provides roughly $5 billion more in funding than the Biden administration initially requested from Congress.
The legislation, released on Tuesday, is split into the National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Border Security and Combatting Fentanyl Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act, and the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.
The proposal comes amid negotiations between Democratic and Republican lawmakers to pass the foreign aid in exchange for domestic border security measures. The Biden administration has warned that the US will soon run out of aid to support Ukraine if Congress does not act.
However, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers left a classified briefing on the situation in Ukraine after congressional Democrats and the Biden administration showed an unwillingness to negotiate a deal.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has also said that the Biden administration must provide more details on its Ukraine strategy and address border security concerns before lawmakers can approve further aid.
