https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/video-police-officers-injured-due-to-building-explosion-in-arlington-county-1115384548.html

Police Officers Injured Due to Building Explosion in Arlington County

Police Officers Injured Due to Building Explosion in Arlington County

Police officers received minor injuries due to a powerful explosion that occurred in a residential building in Arlington, Virginia after police tried to enter the building to conduct searches.

2023-12-05T04:03+0000

2023-12-05T04:03+0000

2023-12-05T04:27+0000

americas

us

arlington

explosion

police

incident

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115384390_0:329:2048:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_36e838106ce7d8d43fe7a0d26bc5a46a.jpg

Police added that the Arlington County Fire Department is attempting to extinguish the fire. Before the incident occurred, the police department said that it was "investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence." Sputnik correspondent reported later that a large number of police officers are at the scene of the incident, and the roads to the scene are blocked. There is also a strong smell of smoke in the air, the correspondent added. Officials told reporters that until the fire is extinguished, it is impossible to determine whether anyone died in the incident. They also stated that it is still not clear which part of the building is destroyed, the correspondent said.

americas

arlington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arlington county police department, housed exploded in arlington, arlington county fire department, what exploded in arlington, arlington explosion video,