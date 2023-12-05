https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/video-police-officers-injured-due-to-building-explosion-in-arlington-county-1115384548.html
Police Officers Injured Due to Building Explosion in Arlington County
Police Officers Injured Due to Building Explosion in Arlington County
Police officers received minor injuries due to a powerful explosion that occurred in a residential building in Arlington, Virginia after police tried to enter the building to conduct searches.
2023-12-05T04:03+0000
2023-12-05T04:03+0000
2023-12-05T04:27+0000
americas
us
arlington
explosion
police
incident
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115384390_0:329:2048:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_36e838106ce7d8d43fe7a0d26bc5a46a.jpg
Police added that the Arlington County Fire Department is attempting to extinguish the fire. Before the incident occurred, the police department said that it was "investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence." Sputnik correspondent reported later that a large number of police officers are at the scene of the incident, and the roads to the scene are blocked. There is also a strong smell of smoke in the air, the correspondent added. Officials told reporters that until the fire is extinguished, it is impossible to determine whether anyone died in the incident. They also stated that it is still not clear which part of the building is destroyed, the correspondent said.
americas
arlington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115384390_0:137:2048:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_212aef48cc052ff3cebdb2091568ef56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arlington county police department, housed exploded in arlington, arlington county fire department, what exploded in arlington, arlington explosion video,
arlington county police department, housed exploded in arlington, arlington county fire department, what exploded in arlington, arlington explosion video,
Police Officers Injured Due to Building Explosion in Arlington County
04:03 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 05.12.2023)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police officers received minor injuries due to a powerful explosion that occurred on Tuesday in a residential building in Arlington, Virginia after police tried to enter the building to conduct searches, the Arlington County Police Department said.
"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence," police said, adding that "officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital."
Police added that the Arlington County Fire Department is attempting to extinguish the fire.
Before the incident occurred, the police department said that it was "investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence."
Sputnik correspondent reported later that a large number of police officers are at the scene of the incident, and the roads to the scene are blocked. There is also a strong smell of smoke in the air, the correspondent added.
Officials told reporters that until the fire is extinguished, it is impossible to determine whether anyone died in the incident. They also stated that it is still not clear which part of the building is destroyed, the correspondent said.