Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.
The video first shows the Grad launch its deadly salvo, before switching to drone footage of the target area where the rockets can be seen wreaking havoc on their destination.
11:15 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 05.12.2023)
Just as the United States and its allies continue to prolong the Ukraine conflict by sending weapons to the regime in Kiev, Russian troops are becoming increasingly adept at destroying these implements of war.
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.
The video first shows the Grad launch its deadly salvo, before switching to drone footage of the target area where the rockets can be seen wreaking havoc on their destination.