https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-erase-us-made-howitzer-from-existence-1115399077.html

Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.

2023-12-05T11:15+0000

2023-12-05T11:15+0000

2023-12-05T11:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

m777 howitzers

bm-21 grad

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115386879_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d26fd0d3d7bae74744d5cd45f04585.jpg

A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.The video first shows the Grad launch its deadly salvo, before switching to drone footage of the target area where the rockets can be seen wreaking havoc on their destination.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian MLRS Grad crew destroyed an American-made M777 howitzer Russian MLRS Grad crew destroyed an American-made M777 howitzer 2023-12-05T11:15+0000 true PT0M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian bm-21, russian military operation in ukraine, m777 destroyed in ukraine