International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-erase-us-made-howitzer-from-existence-1115399077.html
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.
2023-12-05T11:15+0000
2023-12-05T11:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
m777 howitzers
bm-21 grad
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115386879_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d26fd0d3d7bae74744d5cd45f04585.jpg
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.The video first shows the Grad launch its deadly salvo, before switching to drone footage of the target area where the rockets can be seen wreaking havoc on their destination.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian MLRS Grad crew destroyed an American-made M777 howitzer
Russian MLRS Grad crew destroyed an American-made M777 howitzer
2023-12-05T11:15+0000
true
PT0M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115386879_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8b2a0d4eb0a538a387f125064fccc05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian bm-21, russian military operation in ukraine, m777 destroyed in ukraine
russian bm-21, russian military operation in ukraine, m777 destroyed in ukraine

Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Erase US-Made Howitzer From Existence in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

11:15 GMT 05.12.2023 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 05.12.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Just as the United States and its allies continue to prolong the Ukraine conflict by sending weapons to the regime in Kiev, Russian troops are becoming increasingly adept at destroying these implements of war.
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense this week shows a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system wiping out a US-made M777 howitzer operated by Ukrainian militants.
The video first shows the Grad launch its deadly salvo, before switching to drone footage of the target area where the rockets can be seen wreaking havoc on their destination.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала