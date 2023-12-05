https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/who-will-run-gaza-after-the-war--1115382752.html

Who Will Run Gaza After the War?

Who Will Run Gaza After the War?

An Israeli newspaper outlines growing tensions in the Israeli war cabinet between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Security Yoav Galant.

2023-12-05T04:03+0000

2023-12-05T04:03+0000

2023-12-05T09:19+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

north korea

donald trump

ron desantis

us

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115382595_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5ff2d5f43f8909533efd35c81fac489d.png

Who Will Run Gaza After the War? An Israeli newspaper outlines growing tensions in the Israeli war cabinet between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Security Yoav Galant.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the Biden administration's ideas of who should run Gaza after the war and the growing tensions in the Israeli war cabinet between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Security Yoav Galant.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's failed counteroffensive, creating tension and second-guessing between Washington, DC, and Kiev.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Dr. Hammond talks about the North Korean Defense Ministry's threat to go to war if its satellite was attacked and China and India's diplomatic talks to "turn the page" on tensions over stand-offs at their shared Himalayan border.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, discusses that Donald Trump will lock up the Republican nomination and most likely be elected as the next US president.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Rasmus talks about how lawmakers allowed life-saving programs to collapse at the expense of low-income families in the U.S. He also discusses how U.S. presidents became wealthy.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss a new annual report outlining Ron DeSantis' push for and return to capital punishment after a four-year hiatus, resulting in an overall increase of deaths in the US from capital punishment.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including"The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on Y.T., joins us to discuss Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and questions the accuracy of the report that McGurk is running the agenda on Gaza.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the case of Joan Donovan, a prominent disinformation scholar who has filed a suit against Harvard University. Donovan accuses Harvard of firing her to "curry favor" with Mark Zuckerberg after the university received a $500 million pledge from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Donovan is a huge critic of social media platforms' power to profit from the 'spread of divisive falsehoods." Misty questions the veracity of Donovan’s claim.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

north korea

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

gaza strip after war, ukraine failed counteroffensive, north korean satellites, 2024 us presidential election, who will be next us president