China Says US Needs to Stop Interfering in Asian State's Internal Affairs - Reports
The diplomats also discussed during a phone conversation the situation in the Middle East, with Wang pointing a ceasefire as the main priority, the media added. Earlier in the day, the US Department of State said that Blinken held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington needs to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the Asian country, the state-run television reported on Wednesday.
The diplomats also discussed during a phone conversation the situation in the Middle East, with Wang pointing a ceasefire as the main priority, the media added.
