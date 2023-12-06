https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/iran-successfully-launches-new-bio-capsule-into-space-1115422432.html

Iran Successfully Launches New Bio-Capsule Into Space

Iran has successfully launched the newest biological capsule outside the Earth's atmosphere, according to Iranian media.

Iran has successfully launched the newest biological capsule outside the Earth's atmosphere, according to Iranian media. The new 500-kilogram bio-capsule was reportedly launched to an altitude of 130 kilometers using a Salman rocket. The capsule was developed as part of the implementation of Iran's roadmap for sending humans into space. Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said on October 4 that the country is working on sending a human into space within the next five years. Zarepour then announced several space-related projects that Iran plans to unveil by the end of March 2024.

