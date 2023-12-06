International
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
Iranian, Chinese, and Russian Forces to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in the Persian Gulf
Iranian, Chinese, and Russian Forces to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in the Persian Gulf
Iranian naval forces will join their Russian and Chinese counterparts in 2024 for large-scale military exercises.
Iranian naval forces will join their Russian and Chinese counterparts in 2024 for large-scale military exercises.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses US plans to use foreign aid as a wedge to force Arab countries to accept Palestinian refugees.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US Empire and its vassal's subversion of international law to "contain" China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss military exercises between Algeria and Russia in the Mediterranean.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the irreparable dysfunction of Western politics and foreign policy.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, discusses the outline of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp &amp; SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin &amp; Rumble, discusses the lawsuit against the US government for violating the rights of people who visited Julian Assange.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss the growing controversy over the oil-rich Guyana territory on the Venezuelan border.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss censorship hearings in the US House of Representatives.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:03 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 06.12.2023)
Iranian naval forces will join their Russian and Chinese counterparts in 2024 for large-scale military exercises.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses US plans to use foreign aid as a wedge to force Arab countries to accept Palestinian refugees.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US Empire and its vassal's subversion of international law to "contain" China.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss military exercises between Algeria and Russia in the Mediterranean.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the irreparable dysfunction of Western politics and foreign policy.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, discusses the outline of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discusses the lawsuit against the US government for violating the rights of people who visited Julian Assange.
Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss the growing controversy over the oil-rich Guyana territory on the Venezuelan border.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss censorship hearings in the US House of Representatives.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
