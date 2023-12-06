https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/mori-mps-unconventional-oath-sparks-controversy-charles-or-skin-rash-1115417197.html

Māori MPs' Unconventional Oath Sparks Controversy: Charles or Skin Rash?

Māori MPs' Unconventional Oath Sparks Controversy: Charles or Skin Rash?

Instead of using the official reference "Kīngi Tiāre" for the king in Māori during the opening, three Te Pāti Māori MPs opted for "Kīngi harehare," leaving observers to question whether the term signifies "Charles" or "skin rash."

2023-12-06T00:12+0000

2023-12-06T00:12+0000

2023-12-06T00:09+0000

new zealand

king charles iii

maori

viral

world

asia-pacific region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100614406_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_dc2f28f5db6d2f8c40b5b0fe4a8a484f.jpg

Te Pāti Māori, a Māori political party known for its protests against swearing allegiance to New Zealand's head of state, recently brought a linguistic twist to parliamentary formalities, having since prompted a wave of eyebrow-raising gestures. The Māori word "harehare," used by the MPs, is cited in the Māori Dictionary as meaning both "Charles" and various skin conditions, including "sore" and "offensive" or "objectionable."When questioned about the unconventional choice, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer stated that the party is always provocative, emphasizing the multiple meanings associated with words. Co-leader Rawiri Waititi explained that "hare" can be used as a term for Charles in some Māori-speaking regions, citing his personal reference to an uncle named Charles.However, conflicting interpretations emerged among Māori speakers. Tākuta Ferris, another Te Pāti Māori minister, referred to "hare" as "East Coast for Charles," while a political reporter noted that in his region, it means "scab."New Zealand First MP Shane Jones accused the MPs of making fun of the transliteration, emphasizing its potential objectionable connotations.Māori language expert Jack Potaka acknowledged the diverse meanings across regions, confirming "skin rash" and "Charles" as possible interpretations, in an email to UK media. He cautioned that the speaker's intent determines the accurate meaning, highlighting the linguistic diversity that can lead to varied interpretations influenced by regional nuances.Adding another layer to the unconventional oath, all Te Pāti Māori MPs broke protocol by swearing allegiance to their grandchildren before pledging allegiance to the king. The oath's legitimacy is yet to be disputed by the clerk of the House.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220510/prince-harry-roasted-for-appropriating-maori-culture-after-starring-in-skit-plugging-travalyst-1095401845.html

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

maori party, new zealand maori, kingi tiare ,te pati maori, rawiri waititi, king charles iii