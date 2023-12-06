https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/multiple-victims-reported-after-shooting-at-nevada-university-shooter-killed---police-1115440201.html

'Multiple Victims' Reported After Shooting at Nevada University, Shooter Killed - Police

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said on Wednesday that the suspect in the shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was deceased.

In a statement issued by the department, officials detailed that the "suspect has been located and is deceased." It remains unclear whether the suspect was killed by police or from a self-inflicted wound. Earlier Wednesday, police detailed that there were reports of "multiple victims" tied to the shooting, with at least three dead. Officials have yet to offer any specific on the total number of individuals injured but did state that persons had been transported to area hospitals.Adam Garcia, the director of the university's police services, stated that initial calls regarding the shooting had been received by officers at about 11:45 a.m. local time, with officers responding within a matter of minutes.Both Garcia and Kevin McMahill, the sheriff of the LVMPD, clarified that there were no other threats being posed to the community but that the investigation remains ongoing. A cause or motive of the shooting has been yet been disclosed to the public.The University of Nevada at Las Vegas in earlier alerts said there were reports of gunshots at two different locations on campus. Video footage from the campus captured police on the scene as students were escorted through evacuation routes.In the moments after reports first surfaced, the White House relayed to the media that it was monitoring developments surrounding the shooting. The Wednesday incident comes after the US reached the highest tally of mass shooting in a single year since 2006. Mass shooting were defined as an incident involving gun violence where four or more individuals were killed.

