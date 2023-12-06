International
Putin Arrives in Abu Dhabi For Talks With UAE President
Putin Arrives in Abu Dhabi For Talks With UAE President
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss bilateral, regional and international affairs.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in the United Arab Emirates to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss bilateral, regional, and international affairs.The talks will cover the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is also expected to be on the agenda.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Putin Arrives in Abu Dhabi For Talks With UAE President

09:51 GMT 06.12.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not traveled to the Middle East since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - the last time he was in the region was in 2019, when he also visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in the United Arab Emirates to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss bilateral, regional, and international affairs.
The talks will cover the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is also expected to be on the agenda.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
