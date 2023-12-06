https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-arrives-in-riyadh-for-talks-with-saudi-king--1115420591.html
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
united arab emirates
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54aab9add1e3b8bbb555c5671da7eb.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The talks will focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Sudan. They are also expected to discuss the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
russia
united arab emirates
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ba712e212051285ec6f0220c7d06dd.jpg
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, saudi crown prince mohammed bin salman al saud
russian president vladimir putin, saudi crown prince mohammed bin salman al saud
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The talks will focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Sudan. They are also expected to discuss the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.