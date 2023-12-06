International
Sputnik International
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
2023-12-06T16:11+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
united arab emirates
saudi arabia
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The talks will focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Sudan. They are also expected to discuss the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
russia
united arab emirates
saudi arabia
16:11 GMT 06.12.2023
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The talks will focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Sudan. They are also expected to discuss the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
