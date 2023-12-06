https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-arrives-in-riyadh-for-talks-with-saudi-king--1115420591.html

Putin Arrives in Riyadh For Talks With Saudi King

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the United Arab Emirates to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The talks will focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and other crises in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Sudan. They are also expected to discuss the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

