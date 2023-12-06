https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-heads-to-middle-east-as-zelensky-pleads-for-more-funds-1115416205.html

Putin Heads to Middle East as Zelensky Pleads for More Funds

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to the Middle East.

The Backstory's host Rachel Blevins began the show by interviewing political commentator Misty Winston on Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's desperate need of funds, as the money to his regime begins to dry up.Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by veteran journalist Said Arikat who discussed the US' refusal to push Israel toward a permanent ceasefire amid mounting casualties and the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip.To kick off the second hour, The Backstory spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz about the Venezuelan referendum to establish a state in Guyana's Essequibo region, which Caracas sees as its historical territory.Journalist Peter Coffin would later join the show to discuss the COP28 Summit in Dubai, which saw former US Secretary of State John Kerry travel to the conference in a private jet.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

