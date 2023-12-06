International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Putin Heads to Middle East as Zelensky Pleads for More Funds
Putin Heads to Middle East as Zelensky Pleads for More Funds
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to the Middle East.
Putin Heads to Middle East as Zelensky Pleads for More Funds
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to the Middle East.
The Backstory's host Rachel Blevins began the show by interviewing political commentator Misty Winston on Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's desperate need of funds, as the money to his regime begins to dry up.Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by veteran journalist Said Arikat who discussed the US' refusal to push Israel toward a permanent ceasefire amid mounting casualties and the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip.To kick off the second hour, The Backstory spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz about the Venezuelan referendum to establish a state in Guyana's Essequibo region, which Caracas sees as its historical territory.Journalist Peter Coffin would later join the show to discuss the COP28 Summit in Dubai, which saw former US Secretary of State John Kerry travel to the conference in a private jet.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:04 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 06.12.2023)
The Backstory
Putin Heads to Middle East as Zelensky Pleads for More Funds
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to the Middle East.
The Backstory's host Rachel Blevins began the show by interviewing political commentator Misty Winston on Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's desperate need of funds, as the money to his regime begins to dry up.
Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by veteran journalist Said Arikat who discussed the US' refusal to push Israel toward a permanent ceasefire amid mounting casualties and the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip.
To kick off the second hour, The Backstory spoke to journalist Ricardo Vaz about the Venezuelan referendum to establish a state in Guyana's Essequibo region, which Caracas sees as its historical territory.
Journalist Peter Coffin would later join the show to discuss the COP28 Summit in Dubai, which saw former US Secretary of State John Kerry travel to the conference in a private jet.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
