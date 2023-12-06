https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-pays-official-visit-to-uae-1115420386.html
Putin Pays Official Visit to UAE
Putin Pays Official Visit to UAE
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi to meet with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.According to the Kremlin, bilateral relations will be the main topic of the meeting. At the same time, international issues, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will also be discussed.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Putin Pays Official Visit to UAE
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 6 for an official visit. Later in the day, he is expected to visit Saudi Arabia.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi to meet with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
According to the Kremlin, bilateral relations will be the main topic of the meeting. At the same time, international issues, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will also be discussed.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.