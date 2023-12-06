https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-pays-official-visit-to-uae-1115420386.html

Putin Pays Official Visit to UAE

Putin Pays Official Visit to UAE

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

2023-12-06T10:52+0000

2023-12-06T10:52+0000

2023-12-06T10:52+0000

world

vladimir putin

uae

russia

abdullah bin zayed al-nahyan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114245047_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5f417ea5625432d60375e65d8baffb.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi to meet with President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.According to the Kremlin, bilateral relations will be the main topic of the meeting. At the same time, international issues, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will also be discussed.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

uae

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Путин ОАЭ Визит Путин ОАЭ Визит 2023-12-06T10:52+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, uae president mohammed bin zayed al nahyan