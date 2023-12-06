https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/us-to-get-access-to-17-swedish-military-facilities-after-inking-new-defense-deal-1115423776.html
US to Get Access to 17 Swedish Military Facilities After Inking New Defense Deal
The United States and Sweden finalized a defense cooperation agreement that will apply before and after Stockholm's NATO accession is complete, the State Department said in a press release.
Under the new Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with Sweden, the US will now be granted access to military facilities at 17 Swedish locations throughout the Scandinavian country.There are several military bases spread out across Sweden. In the north, bases are located in Kiruna, Ostersund, and Lulea. To the southwest, Halmstad hosts another base. In the south, Ronneby is home to yet another military base. Additionally, there are bases on the island of Gotland and the Berga naval base is situated in proximity to the Stockholm archipelago.The deal grants the US Armed Forces access to various military facilities such as training grounds, camps, ports, airbases, and airports. However, its implementation is contingent upon approval from the Swedish parliament. Furthermore, the legislature will be required to address constitutional amendments required for executing the treaty. These amendments will be subject to discussions scheduled for 2024.
According to a press release from the State Department, the United States and Sweden have reached a defense cooperation agreement. This deal will be in effect both before and after Stockholm's NATO entry is finalized.
Under the new Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with Sweden, the US will now be granted access to military facilities at 17 Swedish locations throughout the Scandinavian country.
"On December 5, the United States and Sweden signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement," the release said on Tuesday. "This agreement... will empower our two countries to expand our close security partnership, enhance our cooperation in multilateral security operations, and strengthen transatlantic security together. By design, the DCA will apply seamlessly before and after Sweden’s accession to the NATO Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)."
There are several military bases spread out across Sweden. In the north, bases are located in Kiruna, Ostersund, and Lulea. To the southwest, Halmstad hosts another base. In the south, Ronneby is home to yet another military base. Additionally, there are bases on the island of Gotland and the Berga naval base is situated in proximity to the Stockholm archipelago.
The deal grants the US Armed Forces access to various military facilities such as training grounds, camps, ports, airbases, and airports. However, its implementation is contingent upon approval from the Swedish parliament. Furthermore, the legislature will be required to address constitutional amendments required for executing the treaty. These amendments will be subject to discussions scheduled for 2024.