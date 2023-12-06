https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/watch-russian-mi-28n-helicopters-hit-ukrainian-strongholds-and-manpower-1115418512.html

Watch Russian Mi-28N Helicopters Hit Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Mi-28N helicopters hit Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Mi-28N helicopters hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk region.After take-off, the helicopters approached the combat zone at an extremely low altitude. After checking the coordinates, the navigators of the helicopters aimed their weapons at the designated targets. The next moment, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and turned back.

