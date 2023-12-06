https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/watch-russian-mi-28n-helicopters-hit-ukrainian-strongholds-and-manpower-1115418512.html
Watch Russian Mi-28N Helicopters Hit Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
Watch Russian Mi-28N Helicopters Hit Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Mi-28N helicopters hit Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Mi-28N helicopters hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk region.After take-off, the helicopters approached the combat zone at an extremely low altitude. After checking the coordinates, the navigators of the helicopters aimed their weapons at the designated targets. The next moment, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and turned back.
Watch Russian Mi-28N Helicopters Hit Ukrainian Strongholds and Manpower
The Mi-28N helicopter is a formidable weapon in the modern arsenal of the Russian military. Equipped with advanced avionics, powerful armaments, and stealth capabilities, this attack helicopter is designed to dominate the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Mi-28N helicopters hitting Ukrainian strongholds and manpower in the Donetsk region.
After take-off, the helicopters approached the combat zone at an extremely low altitude. After checking the coordinates, the navigators of the helicopters aimed their weapons at the designated targets. The next moment, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver and turned back.