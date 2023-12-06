https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/watch-russian-paratroopers-shoot-down-ukrainian-reconnaissance-drones-1115419038.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Reconnaissance Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of portable anti-aircraft missile systems "Verba" and "Strela-10".
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ivanovo
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
video
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of Verba and Strela-10 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.Air defense units of the Airborne Forces constantly protect units from aerial attacks and enemy reconnaissance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ivanovo paratroopers have equipped a network of air surveillance points in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which allow timely detection and destruction of enemy aircraft.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian air defense units have been eliminating Ukrainian UAVs. Russian air defenses are designed to provide layered protection against incoming airborne targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of Verba and Strela-10 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.
Air defense units of the Airborne Forces constantly protect units from aerial attacks and enemy reconnaissance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ivanovo paratroopers have equipped a network of air surveillance points in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which allow timely detection and destruction of enemy aircraft.