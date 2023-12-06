International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/watch-russian-paratroopers-shoot-down-ukrainian-reconnaissance-drones-1115419038.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Reconnaissance Drones
Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Reconnaissance Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of portable anti-aircraft missile systems "Verba" and "Strela-10".
2023-12-06T06:36+0000
2023-12-06T06:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ivanovo
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115420178_7:0:1342:751_1920x0_80_0_0_d338d9e98e2a40187f55f28236c144f4.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of Verba and Strela-10 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.Air defense units of the Airborne Forces constantly protect units from aerial attacks and enemy reconnaissance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ivanovo paratroopers have equipped a network of air surveillance points in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which allow timely detection and destruction of enemy aircraft.
ukraine
ivanovo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian paratrooper air defense crews shot down three Ukrainian reconnaissance drones in the Artemovsk direction
Russian paratrooper air defense crews shot down three Ukrainian reconnaissance drones in the Artemovsk direction
2023-12-06T06:36+0000
true
PT0M31S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115420178_174:0:1175:751_1920x0_80_0_0_b6dcdbdb220bab3229820533755de509.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian paratroopers, ukrainian reconnaissance drones, ukrainian armed forces
russian paratroopers, ukrainian reconnaissance drones, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Reconnaissance Drones

06:36 GMT 06.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian air defense units have been eliminating Ukrainian UAVs. Russian air defenses are designed to provide layered protection against incoming airborne targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of Verba and Strela-10 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.
Air defense units of the Airborne Forces constantly protect units from aerial attacks and enemy reconnaissance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ivanovo paratroopers have equipped a network of air surveillance points in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which allow timely detection and destruction of enemy aircraft.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала