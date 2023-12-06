https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/watch-russian-paratroopers-shoot-down-ukrainian-reconnaissance-drones-1115419038.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Shoot Down Ukrainian Reconnaissance Drones

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of portable anti-aircraft missile systems "Verba" and "Strela-10".

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of air defense units of Ivanovo paratroopers destroying three reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of Verba and Strela-10 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.Air defense units of the Airborne Forces constantly protect units from aerial attacks and enemy reconnaissance. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ivanovo paratroopers have equipped a network of air surveillance points in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which allow timely detection and destruction of enemy aircraft.

