Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Zelensky Attempts to Sway Congress as Ukraine Funding Runs Dry
Zelensky Attempts to Sway Congress as Ukraine Funding Runs Dry
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy's attempt to sway the US Senate to support a new round of funding for his country.
Zelensky Attempts to Sway Congress as Ukraine Funding Runs Dry
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy's attempt to sway the U.S. Senate to support a new round of funding for his country.
Fault Lines began Tuesday's episode with a discussion on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned speech in front of the US Senate on Tuesday. Ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter speaks to the hosts about the dwindling political support for Ukraine as their battlefield woes begin to weigh on their financial and military backers.To kick off the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to professor Alberto Maresca about the Venezuela-Guyana conflict, following the Venezuelan referendum that revealed overwhelming support for the creation of a state in the Guyanese Essequibo area.In the last hour, political commentator Armen Kurdian joins the show to discuss the possibility of House Republicans impeaching US President Joe Biden.Later in the hour, Fault Lines speaks to Lauren Fix about a push by some Republican congressmen to strike down President Biden's attempt to move the country toward electric vehicles.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Zelensky Attempts to Sway Congress as Ukraine Funding Runs Dry

04:01 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 06.12.2023)
Fault Lines
Zelensky Attempts to Sway Congress as Ukraine Funding Runs Dry
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy's attempt to sway the US Senate to support a new round of funding for his country.
Fault Lines began Tuesday's episode with a discussion on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned speech in front of the US Senate on Tuesday. Ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter speaks to the hosts about the dwindling political support for Ukraine as their battlefield woes begin to weigh on their financial and military backers.
To kick off the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to professor Alberto Maresca about the Venezuela-Guyana conflict, following the Venezuelan referendum that revealed overwhelming support for the creation of a state in the Guyanese Essequibo area.
In the last hour, political commentator Armen Kurdian joins the show to discuss the possibility of House Republicans impeaching US President Joe Biden.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines speaks to Lauren Fix about a push by some Republican congressmen to strike down President Biden's attempt to move the country toward electric vehicles.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
