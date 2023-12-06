https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/zelensky-calls-congress-red-sea-restraint-russia-middle-east-talks-1115415567.html

Australian authorities choose to go after whistleblowers rather than war criminals. What’s new?

2023-12-06T04:02+0000

2023-12-06T04:02+0000

2023-12-06T12:43+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Washington Post’s postmortem on this spring’s failed offensive by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, what to expect from the visit by Iranian leader Ibrahim Raisi to Moscow, and the US response so far to attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.Scientist and Palestinian activist based in the West Bank Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses the ratio of civilian casualties that Israel finds acceptable, reports about sexual violence that so far rely only on Israeli say-so, and where internal Israeli politics are headed.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses what the latest 2024 presidential polls say, why no one should take former Congresswoman Liz Cheney seriously, how to understand the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, and how AIPAC influences politics.Journalist and co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas discusses how the US might react after charges that a long-time US diplomat has been secretly spying for Cuba, how this alleged spy was uncovered, the tensions brewing between Guyana and Venezuela over a disputed region recently eyed by Western oil reserves.The Misfits also discuss a great Wordle victory, record mass shootings in the US, and a new tiebreaking vote record by Kamala Harris.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

