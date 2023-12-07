https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/2-killed-5-injured-in-school-shooting-in-russias-bryansk-1115448021.html
2 Killed, 5 Injured in School Shooting in Russia's Bryansk
Two people were killed and five teenagers were injured as a result of a shooting incident at a Bryansk school, Alexey Kuznetsov, the Russian health minister's aide, said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Bryansk region office of the Interior Ministry said that five people were injured after a girl opened fire in a gymnasium in Russia's Bryansk, one died of the injuries. The shooter committed suicide. "In the incident in Bryansk, two were killed and five teenagers were injured, all of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. They receive all the necessary medical care," Kuznetsov said.
Earlier in the day, the Bryansk region office of the Interior Ministry said that five people were injured after a girl opened fire
in a gymnasium in Russia's Bryansk, one died of the injuries. The shooter committed suicide.
"In the incident in Bryansk, two were killed and five teenagers were injured, all of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. They receive all the necessary medical care," Kuznetsov said.