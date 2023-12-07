International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/2-killed-5-injured-in-school-shooting-in-russias-bryansk-1115448021.html
2 Killed, 5 Injured in School Shooting in Russia's Bryansk
2 Killed, 5 Injured in School Shooting in Russia's Bryansk
Two people were killed and five teenagers were injured as a result of a shooting incident at a Bryansk school, Alexey Kuznetsov, the Russian health minister's aide, said on Thursday.
2023-12-07T08:18+0000
2023-12-07T08:18+0000
russia
bryansk
russia
interior ministry
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_948ea3d4e08ffa0ffad6ded0aab8f8a8.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Bryansk region office of the Interior Ministry said that five people were injured after a girl opened fire in a gymnasium in Russia's Bryansk, one died of the injuries. The shooter committed suicide. "In the incident in Bryansk, two were killed and five teenagers were injured, all of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. They receive all the necessary medical care," Kuznetsov said.
bryansk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107871/27/1078712720_384:0:3115:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e89fa5adcba532f220573756259c190.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
school shooting, russia's bryansk, russian health minister
school shooting, russia's bryansk, russian health minister

2 Killed, 5 Injured in School Shooting in Russia's Bryansk

08:18 GMT 07.12.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the mediabankRussian ambulance
Russian ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and five teenagers were injured as a result of a shooting incident at a Bryansk school, Alexey Kuznetsov, the Russian health minister's aide, said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Bryansk region office of the Interior Ministry said that five people were injured after a girl opened fire in a gymnasium in Russia's Bryansk, one died of the injuries. The shooter committed suicide.
"In the incident in Bryansk, two were killed and five teenagers were injured, all of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. They receive all the necessary medical care," Kuznetsov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала