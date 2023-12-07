https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/biden-pleads-with-congress-as-ukraines-funds-run-dry-1115440544.html
Biden Pleads with Congress as Ukraine's Funds Run Dry
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's plea to Congress to pass the combined funding bill that would give Ukraine $60 billion in aid.
Scott Horton - Director of the Libertarian InstituteNebojsa Malic - Journalist and WriterElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorThe Backstory began on Wednesday with an in-depth discussion on the war in Gaza with Scott Horton, who highlighted the detrimental role the Biden administration has played in allowing the conflict to drag on.Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by Nebojsa Malic who discussed Nikki Haley's odd support from Democrats amid an attempt by the latter to smear ex-President Donald Trump as a potential dictator.To start the second hour, The Backstory spoke to Elijah Magnier about Russian President Vladimir Putin's Middle East visit, which saw him travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.In the last hour of the show, Tyler Nixon spoke to The Backstory about the case against Donald Trump in Washington DC, as federal prosecutors accuse him of being the mastermind of the January 6th insurrection.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 07.12.2023)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's plea to Congress to pass the combined funding bill that would give Ukraine $60 billion in aid.
Scott Horton - Director of the Libertarian Institute
Nebojsa Malic - Journalist and Writer
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political Commentator
The Backstory began on Wednesday with an in-depth discussion on the war in Gaza with Scott Horton, who highlighted the detrimental role the Biden administration has played in allowing the conflict to drag on.
Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by Nebojsa Malic who discussed Nikki Haley's odd support from Democrats amid an attempt by the latter to smear ex-President Donald Trump as a potential dictator.
To start the second hour, The Backstory spoke to Elijah Magnier about Russian President Vladimir Putin's Middle East visit, which saw him travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
In the last hour of the show, Tyler Nixon spoke to The Backstory about the case against Donald Trump in Washington DC, as federal prosecutors accuse him of being the mastermind of the January 6th insurrection.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
