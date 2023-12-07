https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/desantis-says-europe-committing-suicide-with-mass-migration-1115443100.html

DeSantis Says Europe ‘Committing Suicide’ With Mass Migration

European countries are committing metaphorical suicide by importing mass numbers of migrants that do not accept Western culture, Florida Governor and 2024 US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during a Republican Party primary debate.

“Look at what’s happened in Europe. You have more anti-Semitism in Germany than at any time since Adolf Hitler. Why? Because they imported mass numbers of people who reject their culture. Europe is committing suicide with the mass migration,” DeSantis said on Wednesday. The migration takes place in both legal and illegal forms, DeSantis said. There need to be limits on immigration, including restrictions on importing people from “hostile” cultures, DeSantis said.

