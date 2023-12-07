https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/federal-prosecutors-accuse-trump-of-masterminding-jan-6-1115436218.html

Federal Prosecutors Accuse Trump of Masterminding Jan. 6

Federal Prosecutors Accuse Trump of Masterminding Jan. 6 On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed various current events, including federal prosecutors' latest allegations against Trump pertaining to Jan. 6.

Esteban Carrillo - Journalist, Editor of The CradleDan Lazare - Independent journalist and authorMelik Abdul - Co-host of Fault LinesJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction MagazineThe show begins with the Editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discusses the latest out of Gaza amid Israel's ongoing military offensive in the region.Then, journalist Dan Lazare joins later to share his perspective on the upcoming Republican debate and Trump's town hall.Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins the hosts at the start of the second hour to weigh in on Special Counsel Jack Smith's evidence against Trump that he says proves the former president's role in Jan. 6.The show closes with Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, sharing his perspective on Putin's trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

